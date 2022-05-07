Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 628,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.11 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 213.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

CareTrust REIT Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.