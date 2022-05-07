Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,931 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of City Office REIT worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,980,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 286,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 96,211 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

