Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Global Net Lease worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.