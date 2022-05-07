Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,255 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,444,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,737,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

ST opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

