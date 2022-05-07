Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,057 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. HSBC assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

