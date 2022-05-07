Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,082 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:U opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

