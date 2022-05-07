Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 94 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,127.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,411.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,581.51. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,084.53 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,851.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

