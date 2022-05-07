Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.49 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

