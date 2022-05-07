Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,313. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $646.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,380,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,324,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 543,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 147,643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,517 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

