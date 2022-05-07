ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $148,094.01 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00268580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014681 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003047 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.