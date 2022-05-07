Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Atkore stock opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13. Atkore has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,408. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atkore by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

