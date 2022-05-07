Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAWW stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,611. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 152.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

