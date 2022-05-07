Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $610,213.12 and approximately $515,334.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00187584 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00477906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038592 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,710.06 or 1.98407604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

