AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

