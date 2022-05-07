Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 2.8%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.64 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). 6,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 110,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.40. The company has a market capitalization of £9.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48.

Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion and assembly, prototyping, tooling, and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

