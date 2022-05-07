Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 2.8%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.64 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). 6,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 110,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.40. The company has a market capitalization of £9.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48.
Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.