Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.91

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 592613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATDRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.65) to GBX 514 ($6.42) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

