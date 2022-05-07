AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

AutoCanada stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

