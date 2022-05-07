AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACQ. National Bankshares cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.38.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$30.37 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$26.80 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$811.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.42.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.