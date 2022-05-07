Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

ALV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 507,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,571. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

