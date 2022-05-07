Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. 5,239,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,062. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52. Avalara has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.94.
AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
