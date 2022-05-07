Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. 5,239,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,062. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52. Avalara has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.94.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

