Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Avid Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.51 EPS.

Shares of AVID traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVID. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Avid Technology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

