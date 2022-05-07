Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Avid Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.51 EPS.

AVID stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 59,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.