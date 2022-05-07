Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,389 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $67,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

AVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,527. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

