Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

AZTA opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.96. Azenta has a twelve month low of $69.52 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

