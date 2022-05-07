Azuki (AZUKI) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $303,039.61 and approximately $39.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00182824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00195007 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00472460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00038844 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,389.18 or 1.98820721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.