Baader Bank Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

ETR:BOSS opened at €50.20 ($52.84) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($63.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.23. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

