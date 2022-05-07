Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Badger Meter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 24.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

