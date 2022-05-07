Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 29th

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.1% per year over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

