Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,877,000 after buying an additional 902,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,307,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 395,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after buying an additional 117,581 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,592,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,773,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.54. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.32 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

