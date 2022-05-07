Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,416 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $33.00 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61.

