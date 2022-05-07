Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,877,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 126,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,910,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,616,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.