Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,156,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,341,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,311,000.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $55.00 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.