Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

