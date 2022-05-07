Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Energy Recovery worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 94.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERII. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

