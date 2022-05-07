Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

