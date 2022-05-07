Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,879 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 121.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

