Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

BALY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Bally’s by 21.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 409.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after buying an additional 549,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

