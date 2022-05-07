Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.44

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 9139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.
