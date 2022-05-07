Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.44

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 9139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Bancorp had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

