Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Company Profile (Get Rating)
