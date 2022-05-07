Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLMIF opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

