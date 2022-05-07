Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

BAC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. 50,426,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,202,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $302.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

