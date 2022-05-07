Barclays Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $52.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

