Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.17).

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.75) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 129 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

About Primary Health Properties (Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

