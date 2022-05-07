Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.89) to GBX 233 ($2.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 264 ($3.30).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

SBRE stock opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.57) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.45). The company has a market cap of £513.75 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £74,133.36 ($92,608.82).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.