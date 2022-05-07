Barings LLC Buys 10,777 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,035,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,818,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $168.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

