Barings LLC Buys 5,751 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

FIS opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

