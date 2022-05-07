Barings LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.08. 1,506,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.86. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

