Barings LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $395.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.54 and a 200-day moving average of $548.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

