Barings LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

