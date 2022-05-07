Barings LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barings LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,294,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

