Barings LLC Sells 5,007 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $257.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.